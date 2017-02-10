



President Muhammadu Buhari is the ‘strongest brand’ the country currently has to improve on its credibility.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama made this known when he addressed newsmen in Eke, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Thursday.According to him, the credibility of the nation has relatively improved since the inception of Buhari’s administration.He, however, said that the improvement was basically because of the reputation of the president.The minister said that the international community had high regards for the president whose anti-corruption posture had made impressions on them.“The nation’s credibility before the international community has improved but I think it is mainly because of the person of the president.“The international community is very impressed with the president’s records so far.“He has a track record of real integrity and that is why they are responding so positively to our economic, security and anti-corruption initiatives.“So, the strongest brand Nigeria has at the moment is President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.