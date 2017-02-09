He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual.
The Senate President stated this via personal Twitter handle @BukolaSaraki.
Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has stated that Nigerians should not compare his boss' present absence to that of Late President Umaru Yar'Adua.Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 8, 2017
During an appearance on CHANNELS TV, Adesina said, “You can’t compare the Yar’Adua scenario/saga with what is happening now".
