Senate President Bukola Saraki told senators yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari “hopes to be back soon”.He briefed senators on his visit to the president in London, with House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, saying they met President Buhari in high spirits, in good health and witty as usual.The Senate resumed plenary yesterday after a four-week suspension of sitting to enable standing committees attend to the 2017 budget defence of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).Saraki read President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation extension letter and another letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, seeking the confirmation of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive CJN.Buhari, in the letter notifying the Senate of the extension of his medical leave, referred to his January 18 letter, in which he notified the Senate of taking part of his annual leave.He noted: “During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London.“In the course of the routine examination, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medication and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.“I am, therefore, notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.“In the circumstance, the Vice President will continue to act on my behalf.”On Justice Onnoghen’s appointment as CJN, the Acting President note: “Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, I hereby notify you (Senate) of the appointment of the Honourable Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR as Chief Justice of Nigeria.“The Senate President is requested to kindly present the said appointment of the Honourable Justice Onnoghen for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria.”The Senate President read another letter from Prof. Osinbajo, requesting the confirmation of Mr Adeyinka Asekan from Ogun State as an additional non-career ambassador-designate