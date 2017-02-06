Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, says President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the country but his subordinates have a different agenda.According to reports, Mbaka said this while delivering a sermon on the first adoration crusade for the year.He said it was unfortunate that he surrounded himself with such kind of officials.The Catholic priest said Buhari should show that he is not identifying with corrupt officials.“Buhari has good intentions for the country, unfortunately, his subordinates have different agenda – they are interested in their pockets,” Mbaka said.“Those wishing the president death don’t love this country. Children of God, what do people gain by wishing somebody death? We should pray for our leaders; that is what the Bible says?”Mbaka, a very influential cleric in the south-east, endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 election.