The Presidency on Saturday said there was no truth in a media report that President Muhammadu Buhari had made several medical trips to London in the past, under the guise of embarking on official trips to other countries.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this in an interview with our correspondent.Adesina was reacting to a Reuters report titled “Nigeria signals normality by putting Buhari’s deputy in charge” published on Friday.According to the report, some unnamed diplomats had claimed that Buhari had made several visits to Britain to see his doctor, routing official trips to destinations as Asia via London so as not to declare medical leave all the time.But the presidential spokesman denied the report, saying Buhari is a straightforward person.Adesina said as a honest man, the President would only go to where he said he was going.The presidential spokesman said, “President Buhari is a straightforward person. Where he tells you he is going is where he goes.“Anyone making spurious claims is simply using his own standards to judge Mai Gaskiya, the honest man.”Investigations by our correspondent showed that among the numerous foreign trips embarked upon by Buhari last year, he was sighted in London three times only.