Adesina made this known through his twitter handle.
On President Buhari's health status, Adesina said the president told him he was resting as there is no cause for alarm.
See his tweet below:
Spoke with PMB a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family.— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) February 25, 2017
Thanks for holding out against mischief makers, PMB tells me during a phone call today. Said he would call again soon. Gave him best wishes.— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) February 25, 2017
Femi adeshina....pls act yoir age and stop this childish behavioir.We dont care anymore....pls keep your fabricated lies to yourself and those that care to listen.ReplyDelete