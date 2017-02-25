 Buhari calls spokesman Femi Adesina, reveals health status | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Buhari calls spokesman Femi Adesina, reveals health status

4:29 PM 1
A+ A-
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has announced that he received a call from the president some minutes ago.

Adesina made this known through his twitter handle.

On President Buhari's health status, Adesina said the president told him he was resting as there is no cause for alarm.

See his tweet below:



Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Femi adeshina....pls act yoir age and stop this childish behavioir.We dont care anymore....pls keep your fabricated lies to yourself and those that care to listen.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top