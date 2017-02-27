



Barely 24 hours after putting calls to his media aides, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again placed a telephone call from London to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, over the death of his mother, which occurred on Saturday.Femi Adesina in a statement on Sunday said President Buhari condoled with the traditional ruler, urging him to take solace in the fact that Hajia Aminatu Mai Babban Daki lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity."Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul,” the President was quoted to have said.The deceased was survived by nine children and has been buried according to Muslim rites.