Femi Adesina in a statement on Sunday said President Buhari condoled with the traditional ruler, urging him to take solace in the fact that Hajia Aminatu Mai Babban Daki lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.
"Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul,” the President was quoted to have said.
The deceased was survived by nine children and has been buried according to Muslim rites.
