@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians/ February 9, 2017

He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening called Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.Mr. Buhari, who just extended his vacation in the UK called Speaker Dogara on Wednesday evening.The speaker stated this on his personal twitter handle on Thursday.He said: “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians”."He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves"He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members", he tweeted.Similarly, on Wednesday, the senate president also said the President called him and they joked about working late night.