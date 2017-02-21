Brown Ideye is set to leave Olympiakos for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA, before the close of the transfer window.Sources close to the player have told ESPN FC, that Ideye is likely to be lining up along with his international team-mate, John Obi Mikel, soon.The transfer window in China closes later this week ahead of the new season next month and TEDA are in the market for a new striker to add to their squad.Ideye has been at Olympiakos since 2015, after joining the Greek club following a miserable one-year stint in the Premier League with West Brom.The 28-year-old scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies before leaving. He went on to net 13 times in his debut season in the Greek Super League and already has 15 goals this term.It is understood that personal terms have been agreed with the player and the move is at an advanced stage.