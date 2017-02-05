A competent source in the presidency confirmed toon Sunday that the president received medical advice to remain in London while the results of some tests are being awaited“Mr president is doing fine, and was ready to return to the country on Sunday as planned, but he was advised to run a few more medical tests which will mean, he will not be back on Sunday again” the source said.Buhari had penultimate Thursday departed Nigeria for London for a 10-day vacation and was expected to resume work on Monday, February 6.He had informed the lawmakers that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be performing the duties of the President in acting capacity while he would be away.This is the third time Buhari would embark on vacation in one year.He had earlier embarked on a six-day vacation between February 5 and 10, 2016 in London.He had also embarked on another 10-day vacation on June 6, 2016 to treat an ear infection.