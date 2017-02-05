Nigerian music superstar, 2face Idibia on Saturday night cancelled the planned protest against FG due to security concerns and safety consideration.
2face wrote on his social media handle alongside a photo of him looking downcast, he wrote, “Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March”
