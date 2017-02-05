 BREAKING NEWS: 2Face Idibia cancels planned protest due to 'security concerns and public safety' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigerian music superstar, 2face Idibia on Saturday night cancelled the planned protest against FG due to security concerns and safety consideration.



2face wrote on his social media handle alongside a photo of him looking downcast, he wrote, “Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March”

