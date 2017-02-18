Following intense backlash from Nigerians and human right groups, the Nigerian Police Force has released Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori whom it arrested yesterday over alleged “inciting comments” on the killings in Southern Kaduna. Maikori’s lawyer, Mark Jacob who confirmed the news said Maikori was released on bail on Saturday.Earlier, the police had confirmed his arrest, noting that he was being investigated for false information capable of causing religious and communal crisis.Though the officer declined to disclose the exact department that made the arrest, he however said the Police has a duty to ensure investigation of allegations and petitions made by Nigerians especially one that is capable to threatening peace and stability in any part of the country.According to reports which had flooded the social media, the arrest was allegedly on the orders of the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai who took to the offensive following Maikori’s advocacy wherein he was condemning the killings in Southern Kaduna.