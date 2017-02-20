Partizan Belgrade's Brazilian midfielder Everton Luiz left the field in tears yesterday after being racially abused by supporters of local city rivals Rad.Luiz, 28, was jeered and taunted with monkey noises every time he touched the ball and some Rad fans unfurled a banner insulting the Brazilian towards the end of the game.At the final whistle, Luiz made a one-fingered gesture in the direction the Rad fans, who reacted furiously, prompting the home team's players to confront him.A full-scale brawl broke out and police had to move in to prevent tensions spilling over as Luiz headed for the dressing room in tears.