The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and clerics drawn from various churches in Borno State, have declared a seven-day special fasting and prayers to God for the speedy recovery and good health of President Muhammadu Buhari.The fasting and prayers commenced yesterday, with Christians converging at various churches. Last Friday, CAN’s mother body in Abuja, in a statement by Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, Director Legal and Public Affairs, called on Christians, and all God-fearing Nigerians to declare special praying time for Buhari and the nation.Governor Kashim Shettima had also instructed the Borno State Ministry of Religious Affairs to write the CAN Chairman, requesting prayers for the President in appreciation of his commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency. Combined interdenominational church services commenced across the state yesterday and are expected to last for seven days.Similar prayers by Muslims were offered at 350 mosques in the state last Friday. The state CAN Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga, Founder and Overseer of Biblical Christian Church, Gomari Old Airport in Maiduguri, led other clerics and Christian faithful to offer prayers at Bulumkutu Church of Brethren in Nigeria, alias Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria, EYN.It was one of the zonal prayer meeting points for some residents of Maiduguri metropolis, while similar prayers were offered in another zone at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, Shagari Low-cost area, near 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri. In an interview, Bishop Naga said the fasting and prayers among all Christian denominations throughout the week would simulta-neously be conducted at various designated churches in the state.