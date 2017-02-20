They were among 10 eminent Nigerians to be honour during the first year anniversary of the Monarch.
Oba Adetunji was installed as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Abiola Ajimobi on March 4, 2016
Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Oloye Lekan Alabi, revealed this to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.
According to Oloye Alabi, who is the Agba-Akin Olubadan, the anniversary will begin on March 1 with Olubadan city carnival. This, he said, will be followed by a public lecture and tree planting on March 2. On March 5, Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians will be honoured.
