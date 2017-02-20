The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji will be honour All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Bukar Ibrahim with chieftaincy titles as part of activities marking the first year coronation anniversary of the monarch.They were among 10 eminent Nigerians to be honour during the first year anniversary of the Monarch.Oba Adetunji was installed as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Abiola Ajimobi on March 4, 2016Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Oloye Lekan Alabi, revealed this to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.According to Oloye Alabi, who is the Agba-Akin Olubadan, the anniversary will begin on March 1 with Olubadan city carnival. This, he said, will be followed by a public lecture and tree planting on March 2. On March 5, Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians will be honoured.