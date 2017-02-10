He made the remark in reaction to a statement credited to the pro-Biafra group describing him as a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West.
Fani-Kayode who took to his twitter handle@ said, “It is an honor for me to be described as a friend of IPOB. They are brave and righteous young men and women who are fighting a noble cause.”
IPOB, had hailed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, saying he was not just an in-law and friend to the people of South-East but a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West.
The group made the claim in a statement by its Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, after the former minister appeared in Lagos High Court dressed in a Jewish tallit.
Powerful had said, “Femi Fani-Kayode is not just an in-law and a friend but also as a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West.
“Such men should be leaders in Africa not washed out discredited tyrants.
“We are not ordinary Christians like some people profess. We are EBONITE CHRISTIANS, the real Christians. Or what they baptized to Judo-Christianity. We are the real children of God.”
My friend FFK, tell your IPOB in-laws that they can't realise their dream of Biafra by sitting in Abuja and Lagos, making money and building the economies of other states, and shouting "Biafra". They need to quit Nigeria and move to their Biafra to build up that place and make it the best place in the world. Then they would have a solid base for their campaign. They should learn from Taiwan: When in 1949 the ROC government in China was not prepared to be ruled by the Communists, they left mainland China and moved to Taiwan to build what is today a high-tech territory.ReplyDelete
Remind IPOB that in 1967, Ojukwu did not sit in Lagos to call for a Biafra State. He was in Enugu Igbo land and summoned all Igbos to come back home to create their Biafra.
This man is the most stupid creature God ever created,during GEJ regime,have he ever advice him to let BIAFRA be? I am an Igbo man, supporting for the creation of Biafra, but I don't like this man's comment at all, they all cycophants, I mean all Yoruba people and some of Igbo poticians, please Oga, we don't need your support just go and face your business with EFCC and your villagers ok. NonsenseReplyDelete
He is entitled to his opinion!ReplyDelete
