Superstar Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay-Z are expecting a set of twins.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump. She captioned the photo, ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.''

