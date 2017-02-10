Ben Bruce poses with Biafra civil war plane 9:50 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Below are photos of Senator Ben Bruce posing with the plane Biafra leader Odumegwu Ojukwu left Nigeria with and fled to Ivory coast after the civil war in 1970 as shared on social media. The flight was followed by a broadcast of surrender and the end of the 30 months war. Share to:
