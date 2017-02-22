



For the first time since news broke that George and Amal Clooney, are having twins, the 55-year-old actor has finally broken his silence.In an interview on French TV show "Rencontres de Cinema, Clooney said; 'We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all with arms wide open."Clooney said his friends can't help but tease him about becoming a dad later in life.In his words, 'my favorite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college and they are laughing. We went out to dinner the other night, and it's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and we are sitting there and they were all being very supportive, 'Everything is going to be great, you're going to love it,'"He continued to say, 'then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying and the whole table just busted up laughing. So I'm feeling a bit better about being 56 by the time we have them. It's going to change a lot of things but that's OK, that's life".