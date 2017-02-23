Two homeless beggars have been jailed for stabbing a man who refused to hand out a few coins to them in Newcastle.The man reportedly was making his way to a cash machine to get some money for a cab when the beggars attacked him.According to Metro UK, they punched and kicked him before stabbing him six times while he curled up in a bid to protect himself for refusing to give them cash.Keith Newbold was drenched in his blood, staggered to a nearby takeaway and drifted in and out of consciousness before he was picked up by an ambulance to the hospital.While Newbold was fighting for his life, the attackers, who had taken his belongings, passed on his bank card to Sean Kelly, 23, who tried to use it at McDonald’s.They were jailed for 12 years and 14 months respectively.