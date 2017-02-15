The Bring Back-Our Girls , (BBOG) movement, campaigning for the rescue of the remaining 195 abducted Chibok Secondary School girls by Boko Haram terrorists has expressed delight at the level of conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and President of United States of America, Donald Trump to collaborate in the fight against terrorism.The BBOG, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, said it saw “an offer of a handshake by the US government to partner with Nigeria in not only rescuing the remaining 195, but all others in captivity and a final routing of Boko Haram, and return of normality to the Northeast. Such commitment, the group remarked, “shows the importance the world accords the return of our girls, and should be prioritised.”“In light of the news that US President Donald Trump congratulated President Buhari on the return of our 24 Chibok girls, we see an offer of a handshake by the US government to partner with Nigeria in not only rescuing the remaining 195, but all others in captivity and a final routing of Boko Haram, and return of normality to the Northeast. It also shows the importance the world accords the return of our girls, and should be prioritised.”According to the statement signed by Aisha Yesufu and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, who are leaders of BBOG, the movement lamented that Tuesday, February 14 marked the 1037 days of abduction of the Chibok girls and 622 days under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as well as day 1022 of consistent BringBackOurGirls advocacy.It also expressed concerns that the promise by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to secure the release of another 83 Chibok girls has taken longer time than necessary.“In response to our repeated enquiries, the minister said that negotiations are still on to secure the release of our 83 more Chibok girls we were promised will return ‘soon’. Our question is ‘how soon is “soon”?’