Soma and Miyonse became the first two housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday.
Just before announcing the two who had the least number of votes from fans, Biggie played another pranks, which suggested the three were going home.
Ebuka had asked them to leave the house, one after another. Efe was the first to be shown the door, followed by Soma and Miyonse. This brought tears to the eyes of, especially the ladies in the house. But they were only meant to gather in the holding room, from where the real evictees were announced.
When Soma joined Ebuka on stage, he said he didn’t expect to leave that early, but guessed it so happened because he was a threat to most of the guys in-house.
He was shown a short clip of his activities in the house, especially his momentsnon the guitar.
He noted that there was nothing he did in the house that was a game, as he tried as much as possible to ‘keep it real’, including his kiss with Gifty, which he said happened unexpectedly.
All through his interview on stage with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he was still emotional, fighting back tears.
A Pastor and Musician’s son and a good singer himself, Soma has opened for several high-profile acts. He was inspired by his mom who also encouraged him to pursue a career in Music. He’d started studying at Port Uni but decided to defer his studies and focus on Science when he resumes since he loves gadgets. He’s said to be in a long-distance relationship.
Miyonse, who was so sure of remaining in the house despite his nomination said he is very disappointed to have been evicted.
He said the guys nominated him because he was always around TBoss. He disclosed that his association with TBoss begun way before the Big Brother House.
He was eventually shown the clip revealing TBoss was among the guys that nominated him for eviction. As much as he tried to suppress his disappointment, he felt so uneasy, but agreed it was all about the game.
He said there was no problems going back to his girlfriend, because she gave him her permission to play the game and keep it as real as possible. And as for TBoss, they will always be friends.
The last born in his family, Miyonse took to cooking by chance after his mother made sure that he spent time with her in the kitchen. That quickly led to him cooking for his schoolmates and before he knew it he was in Culinary School and today he’s head chef. He’s been in a relationship with his girlfriend, also a chef, for two months now. He hates being taken for granted.
With nine weeks to go in the reality show, the race for N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento car continues for the remaining 12 housemates.
