Coco Ice, one of the first Big Brother Naija housemates to be evicted has spoken on her plans outside the reality show.
Coco Ice told Bella Naija, ''Definitely, my world has completely turned around for greatness. Opportunities are more available to me. The BBN is a very big platform and I am already riding the wave. So I would honestly say that my world has changed for the good. I am going to be releasing a song titled “feeling my P” really soon.
''Then I am going to be doing collaborations with big names like hopefully, God willing, Olamide, Falz, Tiwa Savage, and some other creatively cool artists in Nigeria. I am open to collaborations right now, afterwards my album definitely.
