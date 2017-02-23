Coco Ice told Bella Naija, ''Definitely, my world has completely turned around for greatness. Opportunities are more available to me. The BBN is a very big platform and I am already riding the wave. So I would honestly say that my world has changed for the good. I am going to be releasing a song titled “feeling my P” really soon.





''Then I am going to be doing collaborations with big names like hopefully, God willing, Olamide, Falz, Tiwa Savage, and some other creatively cool artists in Nigeria. I am open to collaborations right now, afterwards my album definitely.