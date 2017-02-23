Gifty Powers, the recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate has opened up on some of the lies she told during her time on the reality show.
Gifty told LIB, ''Some parts of me like the romance, kissing and accents were fake. It was part of my game plan before I entered the house. ''
''Saying I was a virgin was also part of the game plan. I am not a virgin. I have had ex-boyfriends so definitely, I am not a virgin.''
