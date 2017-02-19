Big Brother Naija Housemate Gifty has been evicted from the show after loosing in an eviction vote to Marvis and Thin Tall Tony.The controversial Gifty had irked a lot of followers with her comments and actions. Recall that she had said that she did not have knowledge of who popular musicians Falz and Banky W were; a comment that drew a lot of tongue-lashing from followers of the reality TV show.With Gifty’s eviction, the number of evicted housemates now rises to four as fans get close to knowing who the eventual winner of the N25million naira and a brand new car will be,