Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello took to social media on Tuesday to gather votes for Bisola, one of the five housemates nominated for possible eviction next Sunday.She showed her support by tweeting, “#bisola stays in the house!! Pls (Please) vote for her!!! Thanks.’’Akindele-Bello made the appeal to enthusiasts and fans of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality (BBNaija) show.She had earlier canvassed votes for Efe before the last eviction where she tweeted, “hmmmm na wah o!!! Why will CocoIce nominate Efe. #Efe is going nowhere. Please vote for him to stay o.’’However, mixed reactions trailed her campaign for Efe as some applauded her while others thought it was not fair to others.@Sugarou tweeted, “Funke Akindele, thanks for the online ginger for Efe.’’@DeemonLa tweeted against the campaign saying, “Funke Akindele contributed to the Efe’s victory tonight and that is totally unfair to the other housemates.’’Akindele-Bello’s followers on twitter geared up to vote for Bisola whom is said to act like the actress as they replied her tweet.@DapoMarino, “She’s low key resembles you.’’@Hai_ingrid, “I like the ginger, our girl stays!’’The other housemates up for eviction this week are Bassey, Gifty, DebbieRise and CocoIce.They will need to gather a lot of votes to remain in the house. (NAN)