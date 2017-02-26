The tension was not too intense in this week’s supposed ejection from the Big Brother Naija show, as no housemates in particular was marked for possible eviction. Even when Bally and Ese were called out by Ebuka Obi-Echendu, the others housemates were hopeful about their return. “Guys you’re coming back. It’s a lie…,” said Uriel, even as others nodded their heads in agreement.No real eviction, as Biggie cancelled the nominations after some housemates broke the rules by conspiring against others for nomination. The twist ended with a fantastic game and holiday for two in Paradise.It was the same positive feeling when Bisola and Jon were sent to the arena.It ended up that only the two fake housemates- Ese and Jon were given an easy exit that leaves no room for suspicion.Recall that Bally and Bisola had immunity from their previous tasks in the house.While Bally had discovered the green card which he had held on to in the last two weeks, Bisola’s immunity came via last week’s eviction show game that had Bisola, Bassey and TBoss playing. Bisola got her question correctly and was immuned from nomination. Bassey got his question correctly too, and enjoyed a traditional dish of his choice. TBoss however missed her question and had to wash the dishes for the entire week.As Jon and Ese made their ways out of the holding room, Bisola, who had bonded well with, especially the latter got emotional, while Bally appeared confused.For the other eight housemates, Ebuka called them to the arena for a nomination game. There are 30 envelopes on the table from which housemates were asked to pick one, each. The unlucky ones happened to be Bassey, TBoss, Efe, Marvis, Debbie-Rise, Kemen, ThinTallTony and Uriel. Thus, they are up for possible eviction next week. However, only the would-be Head of House, after tomorrow’s task will be immuned for possible eviction. Unlike before, Biggie has ruled that the Head of House’s power cannot save or replace any housemate.While Jon and Ese joined Ebuka on stage, the host described them both as the ‘best fake housemates’ in the history of the show.Jon said that the fact that it looked like he was in there to take over from Miyonse who was evicted earlier made it difficult for him to hatch his plan with TBoss.Blindfolded, Bally and Bisola were led to their surprised vacation abode by two ninjas.On who might win the show, he said, “I used to think it would be Efe, but now it looks like it might be ThinTallTony.”For Ese: “I think it’s between ThinTallTony and Bisola,” she said.Just before the mock eviction show, Nigerian songstress, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, aka Emma Nyra sang her popular dance hall/reggae influenced song, ‘Drop It’. Her performance was followed after a short interval, by that of the earlier advertised sonorous singer, Simi, who serenaded the crowd with ‘Love Don’t Care. When she returned for her second performance, she took the show higher with her mid-tempo afro pop song, ‘Jamb Question’.The next eviction show holds on Sunday, March 5. And viewers in Nigeria are expected to text the word “Vote” followed by their preferred housemate’s name to 32052. While for the rest of Africa, fans are told to follow the AfricaMagictv official account on WeChat and click on the menu option ‘BBNaija’ and select their preferred housemate. Voting will open at 21h00 WAT on Monday, February 27 and will close at 20h00 WAT on Saturday, March 4, 2017.Sponsored by online retail store, PayPorte, the show is aired 24/7 in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.