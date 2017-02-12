Coco Ice, has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija house. This has ended her dream of N25 million and a brand new Kia Seranto car, being the coveted prize for the would-be winner.She became the only one out of five housemates put up for eviction this week.The others were Bassey, Debbie-Rise, Bisola and Gifty. Although CocoIce, Gifty and Debbie-Rise were told to leave the house after Bisola and Bassey were proclaimed safe, the housemates were soon to see Gifty and Debbie-Rise return to the house.This brings the number of the remaining housemates to 11, as Soma and Miyonse were already sacked from the house last week.However, in another twist, Big Brother introduced two fake housemates into the game. They are 25-year-old Jon and 23- year-old Ese. Ebuka told viewers that both would not be playing for votes or the prize.Joining the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage, CocoIce said she had no regret leaving because she is going back to greatness. She said she lost it at some point because she couldn’t handle the game anymore. She said she was not surprised about all the housemates who nominated her safe for Bassey. When her moments in the house was played for her to see, she marveled at the sight of her ‘hiding’ two bottles of Fanta.CocoIce has a very good relationship with her brother especially since their mother passed in 2001. Having endured a few unlucky romantic relationships, she’s currently single and focusing on advancing her singing career. “I used to be all over the place emotionally but now I’m more controlled,” she said.Falz who performed at the eviction show sang ‘Wehdone sir’ and ‘Soft Work’ the two times he showed up on stage.The next eviction show holds on Sunday, February 19. And viewers in Nigeria are expected to text the word “Vote” followed by their preferred housemate’s name to 32052. While for the rest of Africa, fans are told to follow the AfricaMagictv official account on WeChat and click on the menu option ‘BBNaija’ and select their preferred housemate. Voting will opened at 21h00 WAT on Monday, February 13 and will close at 20h00 WAT on Saturday, February 18.Sponsored by online retail store, PayPorte, the show is aired 24/7 in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.