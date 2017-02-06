Housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show on Monday night made the week’s nomination for eviction.Those mentioned for possible eviction are Bisola, Bassey, Coco Ice, Thin Tall Tony and Debi Rise.However, the Head of House, Captain Efe saved Thin Tall Tony and replaced him with Gifty, which put the names of those nominated for possible eviction as Bisola, Bassey, Coco Ice, Debi Rise and Gifty.