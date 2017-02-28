With the emergence of Thin Tall Tony as the new Head of House in Big Brother Naija taking place in South Africa, seven housemates are up for this week’s possible eviction.Big Brother, also known as Biggie, annulled nominations for week five eviction on Feb. 20. With the exit of the fake housemates, Ese and Jon on Sunday, the remaining seven housemates were up for possible eviction as Bisola and Bally went on vacation.Thin Tall Tony became Head of House after Monday’s task and was exempted from eviction nomination. So far, four of the housemates; Soma, Monyse, Coco Ice and Gifty have been evicted from the house. There is going to be only one winner in the reality show, who will take home N25 million. (NAN)