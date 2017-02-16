 BBN: Funke Akindele Blasts Housemate Gifty | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BBN: Funke Akindele Blasts Housemate Gifty

5:38 PM 0
A+ A-

Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele popularly known 'Jenifa' has called out at BBNaija housemate, Gifty for saying she doesn’t know Banky W and Falz.


The Jenifers diary movie producer said Gifty was a fake babe and a liar who needs attention. She added that Gifty is pretty but she is better as a mannequin.





Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top