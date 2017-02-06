The Bayelsa government has donated 1,200 hectares of land to cattle herdsmen to control indiscriminate grazing in the state.In December 2016, the government restricted the activities of herdsmen in the state to the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa, the state capital.According to the government, the decision was to prevent the invasion of farmlands and check any security breaches.During an interactive session with stakeholders on Sunday, Shitu Mohammed, state chairman, Cattle ranches management and control committee, said the 1,200 hectares of land was for ranch development, grazing and slaughtering of cattle.He said more ranches would be donated to the cattle rearers in order to maintain peace and order in the state.Mohammed commended the Bayelsa government for releasing the land, saying the gesture would help to sustain the lasting peace that had existed between herdsmen and farmers in the state.He also noted that the committee was set up by the state government to foster cordial relationship between the cattle rearers, farmers and the people of the state.“This is simply because the committee in collaboration with the state government and the security agencies had put in place quick response mechanisms,” he said.He called on the people of the state to appreciate the provision of the ranch as it will create job opportunities and boost tourism in the state.