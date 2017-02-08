Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal striker Luis Suarez's red card during their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.The Blaugrana are appealing the second of the striker's two yellow cards - given following a tussle with Koke - which, if upheld, would rule him out of the final.Prior to the club's confirmation of appeal, Barca boss Luis Enrique suggested that although he was in favour of the decision to do so, it would be unlikely that he was involved in the decider on May 27."I'm in agreement with appealing, but if you look at the past you will see what good appeals have been for us," Luis Enrique said. "[The final is] not until May, there's a long time to think about that [who would replace Suarez]."It frustrates me that players on my team miss finals, but at the end of the day it's something which happens in football."Barcelona will also contest the decision to send right-back Sergi Roberto off, though the Barca boss concedes he was partly at fault because he did not act swiftly enough to replace his defender."The referee felt that both Suarez and Roberto deserved two yellow cards."I was about to take Roberto off because of the booking he had. He's made three challenges and he's been given two cautions. We felt he could maybe get a second, but we didn't react quick enough."