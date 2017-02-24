Super Eagles and Chelsea forward Victor Moses has been named among top 10 players that are likely to be acquired by Spanish side Barcelona in their bid to fortify and take back the driving seat in the Spanish la Liga and beyond.The Catalan giants have seriously wobbled this season, and look set to crash out of the Champions League at the last 16 after a 4-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain in the first leg.Real Madrid look likely to pip them to the league title too, this has got fans and anaylyst talking to the effect that Luis Enrique or whoever may replace him should he leave will have no choice but sign a couple of new additions to the squad.Moses who has remained consistent in Chelsea line up is seen as having the speed and quality that can easily see him fit into the Barcelona squadTopping the list of ten stars that may not escape the eyes of the Catalan giants in the Summer transfer according to Dailystar is Tottenham’s forward Kyle Walker followed by PSG’s Marco Verratti and Southampton’s Cedric Soares in that order with the Nigerian international Victor Moses coming in as the fourth option.The former Wigan Athletic ace has been enjoying reasonable playing time since his return to the Stamford Bridge under coach Antonio Conte.Other players on the Barcelona probability list include Jaunfran Moreno (Depotivo),Ander Herrera (Manchester Utd),Bruma (Galatasaray)Phillip Couthinho (Liverpool) Serge Aurler(PSG)and Hector Bellerin (Arsenal).