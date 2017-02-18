Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez, has said they have what it takes to make history, by overturning a four-goal deficit for the first time in Champions League history.The La Liga champions were crushed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture.Suarez reveals he is targeting two early goals in the second leg at the Camp Nou next month, in their bid to still qualify for the quarter-finals.“The first thing is we have to score goals,” he said at a book launch in Barcelona on Friday.“If we score two goals in the first 20 or 40 minutes, it can change the mood of the fans and with their support, we can do it.“It’s a chance to make history. If we want to go down in the club’s history, we have to turn it around.“It is a nice challenge and this team has the ability to do it. We can’t down our tools, even if we have been upset about the situation over the last few days.”The return leg will be played March 8.