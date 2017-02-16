Barcelona have a deal in place that will see highly-rated defender Yerry Mina join the club from Palmeiras in January 2018, reports Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.The Colombia international has emerged as a much sought-after talent, with clubs across Europe casting admiring glances in his direction.Barca were rumoured to have a pre-contract agreement in place for the 22-year-old, but no formalities had been completed.That had kept the transfer door ajar for others, with Manchester City said to be among those ready to pounce.Officials at Camp Nou have moved quickly, though, to tie up a deal, having already seen Gabriel Jesus slip through their net to the Etihad Stadium due to a delay in the decision-making process.Barca representatives met with their Palmeiras counterparts on Thursday, with an agreement reached that suits all parties.Mina will spend the rest of the calendar year in Brazil, allowing him to take part in a Copa Libertadores campaign. He will then move to Camp Nou in a deal reported to be worth €9 million, with a five-year contract waiting to be signed in Catalonia.