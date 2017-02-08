Former President Barack Obama unwound from eight years in the White House with some extreme sports on his Caribbean vacation with billionaire friend Richard Branson.New photos show the newly-retired Obama going kite-surfing with Branson during a recent getaway on the Virgin founder's private island.The worries of the White House are clearly far from Obama's mind in the pictures - as he horses around with Branson on the boat, smiles widely for the cameras and then catches some air on his board.Following Trump's inauguration last month, the Obamas first flew to Palm Springs, California, where the president treated himself to a few days of golf and desert air.Then they were off again for Branson's own piece of the British Virgin Islands. The couple hung out with friends and lazed about the beach for more than a week - a much-deserved break after two terms.Branson spoke about the 'honor' of being able to invite the former president and first lady to his island in a blog post on Tuesday.See photos:(Daily Mail)