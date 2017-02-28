There was pandemonium, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, when a gang of five armed robbers stormed a branch of an old generation bank in an attempt to rob a customer who had come to the bank deposit huge sum of money.However, the customer, a middle-aged man, was shot in the chest region at close range because of his refusal to let go of the bag of money.An eyewitness told newsmen that the incident occurred at about 8.15am, adding that residents in the area scampered for safety at the sound of the gun.Besides, about five policemen stationed at the bank premises took to their heels during the operation, with three of them removing their uniforms in order not to be identified as security operatives by the enemies of state.According to the eyewitness, the bandits who operated in a blue Golf car had been around the bank’s neighbourhood for over an hour before the arrival of their target who came to the bank in a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep.Although the victim later gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital, his rare display of courage ensured that the robbers did not cart away the money as he staggered into the bank premises after he was shot.Meanwhile, the victim who was in the pool of his blood was said to have been rushed to the hospital by the bank officials, who gotten hold of the money, buts gave up the ghost on the way. His corpse was deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident said the matter was already being investigated.