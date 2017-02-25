An Islamic cleric and Kano State Commander-General of the Hibah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has reacted to the plan by the Emir of kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, to propose a law that restricts poor men in the emirate from marrying many wives.Recall that Sanusi had divulged his plans, saying he would ensure that the law would be passed by the Kano State Government as a way of immortalising Ambassador Isa Wali, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, who was one of the first northern elements to advocate gender equality.But the cleric, in his reaction, said the Emir’s plan will violate the Quran.Speaking with BBC Hausa, Daurawa said the criteria for marrying another wife as contained in the Quran should be strictly followed.Daurawa advised the monarch to focus on enlightening the people on the intricacies of polygamy.He said, “Allah’s position on marriage is sacrosanct as stated in the Holy Quran and any infringement is nullity.“What needs to be done is not enactment of a law that would bar the poor from marrying more than one wife but rather enlightenment on the intricacies of polygamy.“There about 13 criteria to be followed before one qualifies to marry a second wife and this include been just and caring to the wife as been enshrined in the Holy Quran should be strictly followed,”