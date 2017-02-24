Santi Cazorla will not play for Arsenal again until next season, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury.The Spanish midfielder has not played for the Gunners since their 6-0 victory over Ludogorets in the Champions League in October last year.Cazorla underwent surgery on his ankle in December and was expected to be out for three months.Last month, the Premier League club activated a clause in his contract, which has seen his deal extended by two years.The 32-year-old’s current contract was due to expire at the end of this season.But an FA document shows that Arsenal took up the option on December 20, 2016. The club moved quickly to file the relevant paperwork with the FA, to avoid a scenario where Cazorla is eligible to speak with foreign clubs from January 1, 2017.Cazorla has scored twice for Arsenal this season against Watford and Southampton.