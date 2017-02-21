 Azerbaijan President appoints wife as vice president | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, on Tuesday appointed his wife, Mehriban as the first vice president of the country.


Aliyev, created the VP position after a constitutional referendum in September; TIME reports. The vice president takes over the country's presidency if the president is unable to perform their duties, according to the constitution. It doesn't describe the first vice president's duties, but it's expected that they will include overseeing the Cabinet.

