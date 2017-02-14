 Atiku meets with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar over the weekend met with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.


He took to his Twitter page today, February 13, 2017, to share a photo from his meeting with the new president. 'I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,' he tweeted.

