He took to his Twitter page today, February 13, 2017, to share a photo from his meeting with the new president. 'I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,' he tweeted.
Atiku meets with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo
He took to his Twitter page today, February 13, 2017, to share a photo from his meeting with the new president. 'I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,' he tweeted.
Why do we have to know?ReplyDelete