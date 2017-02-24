The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God Church came to an end on Friday. This is as the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgement by four Justices, resolved all the issues in favour of the General Council of the Church.‎With this judgement, Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor has now been confirmed as the authentic General Superintendent of the Church.It can be recalled that the Church had for some years now been enmeshed in a serious leadership crisis, which culminated into dividing the Church into two groups.‎Following the suspension of Rev. Paul Emeka by the General Council, he had approached an Enugu State High Court where he got a favourable judgement.The General Council proceeded to the Appeal Court where the judgement of the lower court was upturned.Emeka later headed to the Supreme Court insisting that his fundamental rights were trampled upon.But in a judgement by Justice Paul Adamu Galinje, Justice Ejembi Eko, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere Ekun, and Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, they held that the issue of fundamental human rights as raised by Emeka does not hold waters in the case.The apex Court ruled that fundamental right enforcement could not fly over the Assemblies of God leadership.