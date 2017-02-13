The details of Asisat Oshoala’s new contract with Chinese side, Dalian Quanjian, have been revealed.The Super Falcons forward will earn N7million monthly – almost 7 times more than what she was receiving at Arsenal Ladies.This was revealed by the chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, MFM FC, Godwin Enakhena.He wrote on Twitter: “Oshoala to earn N7m monthly 1-year deal at Chinese side, Dalian Quanjian, almost 7 times more than what she was earning at Arsenal.”Oshoala completed the transfer last week after failing to report for pre-season training with the English Women’s Super League outfit.The 22-year-old last month denied she was set to quit Arsenal Ladies (http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/24/wont-dump-arsenal-ladies-china-move-oshoala/).The reigning CAF African Women Footballer of the Year claimed the transfer only existed in the imagination of the reporter.“I’m 100% at my club, Arsenal Ladies, I do not know the source of the report that I’m moving to China,” she told SuperSport.“I’m 100% Arsenal Ladies nothing more than that I’m on a break in Nigeria, a longer break after a major championship, Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.”Oshoala won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal ladies during her first year with the club.