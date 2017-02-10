Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring young Nigerian forward Bright Osayi-Samuel, who plays for Blackpool in the English fourth tier.According to the Birmingham Mail, Osayi-Samuel, 19, is also attracting interest from across England, with Everton and Championship club Aston Villa also rumoured to be monitoring his progress.It is reported that mid-table Blackpool have admitted it may be difficult for them to keep hold of Osayi-Samuel.Born in Nigeria, Osayi-Samuel moved with his family to Spain before emigrating to England when he was ten years old.He made his debut in March 2015 in a 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday and has gone on to amass over 50 appearances for Blackpool.Known for his pace, trickery and ability to operate on either flank or through the middle as a centre-forward, Osayi-Samuel confirmed in April 2016 his desire to play for Nigeria should he be picked at international level.