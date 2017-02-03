The Borno State Governor has charged security operatives to arrest anyone linked to Boko Haram even if they are his children.Governor Kashim Shettima stated this in a seven-minute video broadcast late on Thursday.Mr. Shettima’s state is the most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency which has caused the death of about 20,000 people.Some public officials in Borno including a local government chairman have since been arrested by the military for alleged links to the terror group.Despite losing a large chunk of their former base in Sambisa forest to Nigerian forces, Boko Haram still carry out attacks on military and civilian targets.In his broadcast, Mr. Shettima expressed condolence to families of the victims and pledged continued support to security agencies and local vigilante.