The Nigerian Army says it has arrested the two soldiers who brutalised a physically-challenged man in Ontisha, in Anambra state.Sani Usman, spokesman of the army, disclosed this in a statement issued after the video of the incident went viral.The statement said the soldiers had been charged by their commanding officer.“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt,” the statement read.“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra state.“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.“They have also been charged for assault by their commanding officer. Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”The wheel chair of the victim was seized, and thrown to a corner, while he was dragged on the floor.One of his attackers had a gun and horsewhip, while the other had just a horsewhip. As they flogged their victim, he screamed out of pain, but no one could come to his rescue.They later abandoned him and jumped into their waiting van, which was parked right in the middle of the road throughout the period that the assault lasted.