Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that the Nigerian Military have arrested two prominent politicians and a traditional ruler during a raid in Borno State.Irabor made this disclosure after he confirmed that some of his troops were ambushed by Boko Haram insurgents in the Damboa area, during which a civilian was shot dead and two others critically injured.According to him, a traditional ruler from a Borno community and two popular Islamic clerics were among those arrested following intelligence about their alleged link with Boko Haram.He told Daily Sun, “More revelations are coming and more people may be arrested in days to come.”Although he did not give further details or disclose names of the arrested culprits, he was quoted as saying, “We will not confirm the identities of the arrested persons, doing so will jeopardize investigation.“It is true we have arrested some people. They may be known faces.“We started picking them one by one. We’re taking them now and we are still investigating them so I can’t give you any detail now.A source privy to the incident was quoted by the medium as saying, “The politicians, who are known in government circle, were arrested by detectives and troops from Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency military team.“One of them is also an as Islamic spiritualist, who fled the state when he learnt military men were on his trail.“He was fleeing to one of the North Central states, but was arrested along Maiduguri-Jos Road.“The second politician isa thug often called ECOMOG in Borno and an aide to some politicians in the state.“He is in military net now.”