He said to this end, the move to takeover Arik airline by the federal government will further run the airline aground.
He however advised the Federal Government against turning itself to an undertaker and torturing businesses, especially those facing challenges but should rather nurture them to stand firm.
Omokri gave the advise in a series of tweets on Friday.
According to him, AMCOM has not managed previous businesses it took over from their owners and as such, should not take over the management of Arik Airline.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.