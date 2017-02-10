Former Special Assistant to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on electronic media, Reno Omokri has said that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, a total of 14 airlines have fled the country.He said to this end, the move to takeover Arik airline by the federal government will further run the airline aground.He however advised the Federal Government against turning itself to an undertaker and torturing businesses, especially those facing challenges but should rather nurture them to stand firm.Omokri gave the advise in a series of tweets on Friday.According to him, AMCOM has not managed previous businesses it took over from their owners and as such, should not take over the management of Arik Airline.