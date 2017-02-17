The Caretaker committee Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Muhammad Makarfi has described Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which gave judgement in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as a temporary set-back.Addressing newsmen at his Kaduna residence in reaction to the ruling ,the PDP chieftain reiterated that his party would overcome this set back politically and legally and would come out of it stronger‎ and bigger.He said further, ‘”We have utmost respect for the judiciary. So we are not going to take the laws into our hands. We might not agree with the judgement but there is a process and procedure if you did not agree with something.To this end, he said, “as an individual, I cannot decide for the party until the party stakeholders meet and take a definite decision.“The party will meet on Monday to take a decision of the Court of Appeal Judgement. Every person concerned had been notified. The governors, members of the National Assembly, members of the Board of trustees and Party officials.”He therefore called on party members to remain calm, urging them to remember that PDP is in opposition. “We have to accept this temporary set-back,” he reiterated.He maintained that since he took over the party, the party had done a lot of things to remain afloat, pointing out, “We will not allow opposition to be killed. We must strive to ensure that we survive for the sake of democracy and the country.Asked if on Monday, the Ali Modu sheriff faction might occupied the party secretariat based on the judgement, he said he is not in position to tell the world what Sheriff will do.However, he would be surprised if the security will allow him (Sheriff) access to the party secretariat.“When a court ruled in our favour sometimes ago, we were not allowed to occupy the secretariat. So, we are going to see what happens this time around,” he emphasised.